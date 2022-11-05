'Kejriwal turned Delhi into gas chamber like Hitler': BJP puts up shocking poster

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga installed a poster that compares Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler, outside the Delhi BJP headquarters. The poster put up came after the national capital's AQI crossed the 450 mark on Friday (November 4) and the air quality remained under the 'severe' category. The poster featuring Kejriwal's photo alongside German dictator Adolf Hitler read, " Kejriwal is the second ruler who turned converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first."

Talking to ANI about the poster BJP leader Bagga said Delhi's CM is on a political tour while people of the national capital are struggling with the air pollution in Delhi. "He turned Delhi into a gas chamber. People are dying of pollution but he is on political tourism," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Health minister Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also hit out at Delhi CM Kejriwal and said that he is busy campaigning for elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, so Delhiites should wear masks to protect themselves from pollution.

Mandaviya, in a tweet in Hindi, "The people of Delhi are urged to wear masks and protect themselves from air pollution because Kejriwal ji is busy making promises related to free rewari in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and advertising at the expense of crores of rupees of Delhi taxpayers."

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the `severe` category on Saturday, for the third day in a row, even though a slight improvement was noted in the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital, which stood at 431 this morning. On Friday during the corresponding morning period, the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472.

Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic `severe`. Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.