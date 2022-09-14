'I will not sit with BANGLES in my hands, IF...': Mamata Banerjee's minister warns BJP, creates uproar in Bengal

There was a ruckus around BJP's rally in Cooch Behar's Shitalkuchi on Sunday. The Trinamool (TMC) was accused of attacking a BJP rally raising slogans of 'Chor dharo jail bharo'. In response, the Trinamool camp accused the BJP of bombing. Then North Bengal Development Minister and Dinhata Trinamool MLA Udayan Guha issued a stern warning to the BJP on Tuesday.

The Warning

Referring to the Sitalkuchi incident, Udayan said, "I will not remain silent if our boys are beaten or killed. I will not sit with bangles in my hands. If they hit one, we'll hit two. This should be remembered." There has been a lot of uproar over this comment of the North Bengal Development Minister.

Also Read: 'Lady Kim of BENGAL': Suvendu Adhikari compares Mamata Banerjee with supreme leader of North Korea during Nabanna Campaign

Protest against BJP's Nabanna Abhiyaan

From the Trinamool meeting in Sitalkuchi on Tuesday, North Bengal Development Minister and Dinhata Trinamool MLA Udayan Guha continued to issue one such warning to the BJP. The Trinamool was accused of attacking the BJP's rally in Sitalkuchi last Sunday. In response, Trinamool accused the BJP of bombing. In protest of that incident, the Trinamool held a protest march in Sitalkuchi on this day. At the end of the rally, Udayan Guha attacked the BJP.

Also Read: 'BALLOON FUSS...', Mamata Banerjee slays BJP in her own SIGNATURE style

BJP's Allegations

On Sunday, the BJP claimed that Trinamool attacked their procession. Bombardments were carried out one after another. The BJP alleged that even though the police were present at the spot, they lathi-charged the BJP workers. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, more police from the police station arrived in the area. But instead of bringing the situation under control, tensions escalated. Trinamool has counter complained. They claim that the attack was carried out by the BJP.