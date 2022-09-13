NewsIndia
BJP NABANNA ABHIJAN 2022

'Lady Kim of BENGAL': Suvendu Adhikari compares Mamata Banerjee with supreme leader of North Korea during Nabanna Campaign

BJP Nabanna Abhijan: Suvendu Adhikari got into a scuffle with the police in front of the PTS. After a scuffle, the police took Suvendu, MP Locket Chatterjee to a prison van and left.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Subendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee were detained in front of the PTS around 12:30 PM.
  • The opposition party leader and the BJP MP got into an argument with the policemen on duty there.
  • The police put them both in separate prison vans and left for Lal Bazar.

Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari was arrested by the police before the official start of BJP's Navanna campaign. Along with that, the police arrested BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and Rahul Sinha. Suvendu got into a scuffle with the police in front of the PTS. After a scuffle, the police took Suvendu, Locket to a prison van and left. Subendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee were detained in front of the PTS around 12:30 PM. The opposition party leader and the BJP MP got into an argument with the policemen on duty there. 

Women Police vs Suvendu

Suvendu questioned why the women policemen were laying hands on him. He demanded to call the IPS officer on duty in the area. South Kolkata Deputy Commissioner Akash Magharia came. Suvendu starts a heated argument with him. Suvendu said, "All the lady police here are touching me. They cannot do this. I will go to court against you." DC South replied, "Sir, there is no division of men and women in our force."

'Lady Kim' of Bengal

Locket alleges that Mamata Banerjee is afraid, so she is blocking the BJP. Suvendu also questions, "Why am I being stopped? Let me go. There are limits to barbarism! Tell Lady Kim (Mamata Banerjee) now in Medinipur that this is India. But she has turned Bengal into North Korea." After that, Suvendu and Locket raised slogans against the state government. The police put them both in separate prison vans and left for Lal Bazar (Kolkata Police Headquarters)

