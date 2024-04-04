Advertisement
IAF HELICOPTER EMERGENCY LANDING

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Ladakh, Pilots Unharmed

The helicopter made an unscheduled landing in Ladakh due to rough terrain and high altitude with both pilots escaping unharmed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force reported that an Apache helicopter made an unscheduled landing in Ladakh due to rough terrain and high altitude, resulting in damage. The occurrence transpired on Wednesday, with both pilots escaping unharmed. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated by the IAF to investigate the incident. 

As per PTI, "An IAF Apache helicopter carried out a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh on April 3. During the process of this landing, it sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude," the IAF said. 

"Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered to the nearest airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," it said.

