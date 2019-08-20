IAF to induct Ground Duty Branch Officers through National Defence Academy from 2019 selection cycle

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct Ground Duty Branch Officers through the National Defence Academy (NDA) from the 2019 selection cycle. The candidates will have to appear for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II). The last date for filling the online application is September 3 till 6 pm.

For the online submission of the application, the candidates need to go the UPSC website. The candidates can make no changes once the application is submitted. If they need to change, they will have to submit a fresh application with requisite revision by the last date for receipt of application.

Though the online application form is available in English and Hindi languages, but it can only be filled in English language.

The filling of online application contains two parts. In Part I registration, the candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, the candidate will be prompted to check the details and make the correction, if any, in the application. The Part-II Registration consists of: filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration. Registration of Part-I and Part-II will be treated as valid from August 7 to September 3.

Candidates must press “I agree” button after filling all the correct information. This will open a page and the Registration Number will be generated. The application is incomplete without payment, selection of centre, uploading of scanned photograph, signature, Photo Identity Card Document and agree to declaration. On successful completion of the application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on the registered email-id.