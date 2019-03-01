IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns from Pakistan today, India still on high alert: Watch Zee News live streaming

New Delhi: Amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, a delegation of the Indian Air Force will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Wagah-Attari joint check post. The 35-year-old Wing Commander has been in Pakistan's captivity since Wednesday after his MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out during a dogfight to repel an attack by the neighbouring country.

Live Updates: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns from Pakistan today, India still on high alert - Day 4

Varthaman is likely to be brought from Rawalpindi to Lahore and handed over to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) under rules of the Geneva Convention following this he will be taken to the JCP between 12 noon and 2 pm being released to return India.

India had on Wednesday said that it shot down an F-16 warplane of Pakistan while it lost a MiG 21 during the fierce engagement between the air forces of the two countries along the Line of Control(LoC). India also later slammed Pakistan for the vulgar display of the injured IAF personnel and demanded that he be handed back safely.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early on Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.