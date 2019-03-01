Live Updates: EAM Sushma Swaraj reaches Abu Dhabi to attend a OIC amid Pakistan`s objections

1 March 2019, 07:49 AM
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reaches Abu Dhabi to attend a conclave of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a Guest of Honour, despite Pakistan`s objections. Swaraj will address the plenary of the two-day 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 57-member body.
1 March 2019, 07:29 AM
Quick recap of Thursday's events:
India sends out a strong message demanding the immediate release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and refuses any deal or negotiation. Imran Khan later announces that the pilot would be released on Friday as a 'peace gesture.'
In a joint press conference by the three armed forces - the Army, Navy and the Air Force - in the evening, India bust the false claims made by Pakistan.
Officials state that a MiG -21 fighter jet had indeed shot down a Pakistan F-16 bomber after the jets from the neighbouring nation violated India's airspace with an intention to target Indian military installations on Wednesday. ''One Pakistani F-16 was shot down by an IAF MiG 21 Bison Aircraft. East of Rajouri, parts of F-16 have been recovered, inside the Indian territory,'' Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said.
Parts of AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile), fired at India by Pakistani Air Force's F-16 fighter plane, was presented at the joint conference.
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages at several locations. Indian Army has responded to the Pakistani firing in adequate measure, the officials said.
1 March 2019, 07:12 AM
Quick recap of Wednesday's events:
Pakistan Air Force warplanes attempt to target military installations in India in response to IAF's counter-terrorism operations but fail. IAF chases out three Pakistani aircraft and downs an F-16 fighter jet but also loses a MiG 21 Bison.
"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, in a brief press conference.
It is soon revealed that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force by firing an R-73 air-to-air missile before his jet, a MiG 21 bison, was hit by an enemy missile, was in Pakistan's captivity.
As tensions simmer between the two nations, India slammed Pakistan for the vulgar display of the injured IAF personnel and violation the terms of Geneva convention and demanded that he be handed back safely.
Soon after, Imran Khan appeals for dialogue between the two countries while making no mention of terrorists and terror network in his country.
1 March 2019, 06:57 AM
Quick recap of Tuesday's events:
Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft bomb terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp killing "a very large number" of terrorists and their trainers in a pre-dawn, ''pre-emptive and non-military'' operation in the wee hours. The IAF's action comes exactly 11 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 40 CRPF troopers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.
The IAF used 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets for the precision strike and were backed by Emb 145 early warning plane which was deployed to pick up any emerging threat at a large distance and alert the attacking pilots.
This is the first time that the IAF had crossed into Pakistan after the 1971 war.