Live Updates: EAM Sushma Swaraj reaches Abu Dhabi to attend a OIC amid Pakistan`s objections

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, will be released by Pakistan Friday at the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar district. A delegation of the Indian Air Force will receive him.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday announced that the captive pilot will be released as a gesture of peace. The 'goodwill gesture' came largely due to the position India took throughout the day to bring its pilot back home and maintained no deals would be made with Pakistan. India also slammed the neighbour nation for violating terms of the Geneva Convention by displaying vulgar images of the injured IAF personnel.

Pakistan detained the IAF personnel Wednesday following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two nations along the Line of Control. Varthaman downed a F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force by firing an R-73 air-to-air missile before his jet, a MiG 21 bison, was hit by an enemy missile, the sources said.

Live Updates: