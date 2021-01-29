IAS interview question: Which state in India has the tallest girls?

Before getting selected in the civil service, it is necessary to clear the IAS Interview. Its questions are always in discussion. Candidates who have reached the threshold of interview after crossing the mountain of UPSC pre and mains can be asked anything. So, the preparation for the Indian Administrative Service interview should also be done quite well.

That is why we are telling some tricky questions and their answers today.

Question 1: How can you write 23 using only 2?

Answer: 22 + 2/2

Question 2: A farmer has some chickens and goats. If everyone has 90 heads and 224 legs, then what will be the number of goats?

Answer: There will be 22 goats.

Question 3: What is the name of the temple which disappears twice in a day?

Answer: Sri Pillarshwar Mahadev Temple.

Question 4: Which shopkeeper takes goods as well as the price?

Answer: Barber.

Question 5: Name the item of gold which is not found in the goldsmith's shop?

Answer: Cots. Cots are for sleeping but are not found in the goldsmith shop.

Question 6: How would you leave a raw egg on a solid surface so that it does not crack?

Answer: The solid surface will not break due to the egg. So it can be placed any way

Question 7: A woman has 9 children, half of whom are boys, so tell me how can this happen?

Answer: 1 woman and 9 children are 10 people in total. Half of them are 5 boys and 5 are girls.

Question 8: Which state of India has the tallest girls?

Answer: A candidate responded to this. In this way, people think that girls in Punjab are much longer. As per research, the girls of Jammu and Kashmir were found to be the tallest. In UT, women can be longer than 154 cm. On the other hand, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan girls are also tall at number two. Senior officials present there were also surprised by this answer.

Question 9: Which animal's milk is pink in colour?

Answer: The milk colour of hippopotamus would be pink.

Question 10: A girl was asked which part of your body is the hottest.

Answer: The part of the body in which blood runs the fastest is the hottest.

Pay special attention to these things as well: Whenever you go for an interview, keep the body language comfortable. Eye contact must be properly. Your clothes should be such that they look like an officer. Greet all the members well after entering the interview room. Never let your self-confidence fall short. If you pay attention to these things also, the chances of your selection will increase.