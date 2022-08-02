IBPS PO 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS PO Notification 2022 has been released online today, on August 1, 2022. IBPS has announced a call for applications to fill 6,432 PO/MT positions with the publication of this sarkari naukri notification. Starting tomorrow, August 2, 2022, anyone who is interested can apply for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 on the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Notification 2022 includes all crucial information regarding the PO Recruitment procedure, including eligibility requirements, application procedures, crucial deadlines, and selection criteria. Anyone interested in the IBPS PO recruitment 2022 should be aware that the application deadline is August 22, 2022. Preliminary exam, main exam, and interview rounds will all be conducted as they are every year for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022.

Candidates would be shortlisted at each level, and only those chosen would move on to the subsequent phase. See the full calendar of significant dates below:

Events Dates Online IBPS PO registration from 2022 including edit or modification of application August 2 to 22, 2022 IBPS PO application fee August 2 to 22, 2022 Pre-exam training September / October 2022 IBPS PO exam 2022 for prelims October 15, 16, and 22, 2022

The IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 will have a three-step selection procedure, with the IBPS PO preliminary test serving as the first stage, the IBPS PO main exam serving as the second stage, and the call for the interview serving as the third stage. Candidates will be contacted for an interview and document verification if they pass the first two steps.



