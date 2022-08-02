NewsIndia
IBPS PO NOTIFICATION 2022

IBPS PO Notification 2022 released for over 6000 vacancies at ibps.in- check schedule and other details here

IBPS PO 2022: IBPS has released the CRP PO/MTs Recruitment 2022 notification online at ibps.in.Candidates can apply for the vacancies from today onwards, scroll down to check exam schedule and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IBPS PO Notification 2022 released for over 6000 vacancies at ibps.in- check schedule and other details here

IBPS PO 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS PO Notification 2022 has been released online today, on August 1, 2022. IBPS has announced a call for applications to fill 6,432 PO/MT positions with the publication of this sarkari naukri notification. Starting tomorrow, August 2, 2022, anyone who is interested can apply for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 on the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Notification 2022 includes all crucial information regarding the PO Recruitment procedure, including eligibility requirements, application procedures, crucial deadlines, and selection criteria. Anyone interested in the IBPS PO recruitment 2022 should be aware that the application deadline is August 22, 2022. Preliminary exam, main exam, and interview rounds will all be conducted as they are every year for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. ALSO READ: CUET UG Admit Card 2022: NTA exam Phase Two hall tickets RELEASED

Candidates would be shortlisted at each level, and only those chosen would move on to the subsequent phase. See the full calendar of significant dates below:

Events Dates
Online IBPS PO registration from 2022 including edit or modification of application August 2 to 22, 2022
IBPS PO application fee August 2 to 22, 2022
Pre-exam training September / October 2022
IBPS PO exam 2022 for prelims October 15, 16, and 22, 2022

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE UPDATES

The IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 will have a three-step selection procedure, with the IBPS PO preliminary test serving as the first stage, the IBPS PO main exam serving as the second stage, and the call for the interview serving as the third stage. Candidates will be contacted for an interview and document verification if they pass the first two steps.


 

Live Tv

Ibps Po Notification 2022ibps po exam 2022ibps po vacancy 2022Ibps Po Exam Date 2022ibps rrbibps rrb poibps po syllabus 2022ibps po cut off 2022ibps po application fee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?