ICSE Results 2022: 4 students secure top position with 99.80 % marks, check toppers' list here
Girls marginally outperformed boys in ICSE 10th result 2022 with pass percentage of 99.98 percent, scroll down for topper's list and more.
ICSE 10th result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 today July 17, 2022. Students can check their ICSE results on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
ICSE Result 2022: Pass percentage
99.97% of students passed the CISCE ICSE exams. Girls marginally outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.98 percent while 99.97 per cent of boys passes the ICSE 10th board exams.
ICSE 10th Result 2022: Toppers
Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal has topped the ISCE 10th Result with 99.80 percent in the academic year 2021-23.
ICSE Result 2022: Here's how to download Class 10th results
- Visit the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org
- On the homepage, click on the link - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022
- Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth
- Click on submit, your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
Check ICSE Result 10th 2022 via SMS
Students can check their ICSE class 10th results via SMS by sending a message "ICSE<Space><Unique Id>" to 09248082883.
ICSE 10th result direct link
The ICSE Class 10 exams were commenced on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams started on April 26, 2022. Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.
