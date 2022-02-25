ICSI CS December result 2021: CS Executive, Professional results out on icsi.edu, check toppers here

New Delhi: The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive exams has been released. Candidates can check their results on the official website at icsi.edu.

Candidates who appeared for December 2021 examination for CS Executive exam and CS Professional can check their result.

In CS Professional (New Syllabus), Shruti Nagar is the topper, followed by Hari Haran in second and Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah, Khushi Sanjay Mehta, and Jay Jitendra Mehta in the third position. While in the professional programme (old syllabus) examination, Aditya Soni bagged the top rank, followed by Shivnandan DA in the second position.

In CS executive course (New Syllabus), Chiraag Agarwal has emerged as the topper, while in executive programme (old syllabus) exam, Aditya Jain secured the first position.

ICSI Results 2021: How to check marks

1. Visit the official ICSI website- icsi.edu

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter login credentials including roll number and registration number

4. The CS Executive result will appear

CS Executive candidates can access a formal e-result-cum-marks statement on the official website, while for CS Professional candidates, the mark sheet will be sent to their registered addresses.

If CS Professional candidates do not receive the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such candidates can reach out to the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars, the ICSI informed.

(With agency inputs)

