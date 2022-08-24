ICSI CS Results 2022 Date & Time: CS Professional, CS Executive Results to be released TOMORROW at icsi.edu - Here’s how to check
ISCI CS Results 2022: The CS Professional programme result will be declared at 11 am, and the Executive programme result will be announced by 2 pm tomorrow, scroll down for more details.
ISCI CS Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to announce the CS Result 2022. According to an official notice given by ICSI, the CS Executive Result and CS Professional Result for the June 2022 exams will be published on the official website -icsi.edu- tomorrow, August 25, 2022. From June 1 to June 10, 2022, ICSI administered the CS Executive and CS Professional exams. The results will be available tomorrow, August 25.
The next ICSI CS test for the Executive and Professional programs will be held from December 21 to December 30. Please visit the website icsi.edu for more information on the CS results. ALSO READ: Haryana Board likely to issue BSEH Class 10 certificates on THIS DATE
ISCI CS Results 2022: Date and Time
|Course
|Date
|Time
|CS Professional
|August 25, 2022
|11:00 AM
|CS Executive
|August 25, 2022
|2:00 PM
ICSI CS Result 2022: Here’s how to download scorecard
- Visit the official website - icsi.edu
- Click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link
- Enter your login credentials- user ID and password
- CS Executive, Professional exam results will appear on the screen
- Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.
ISCI CS Results 2022; download the official notice here
The CS Professional and Executive examinations' e-result-cum-marks statement will be posted on the official website after the results are announced. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the result's announcement, he or she should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his or her information.
