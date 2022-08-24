Haryana Board BSEH 2022: The BSEH will issue certificates, migration certificates, compartment cards, and failure cards to students who took the Haryana Board Class 10 Exam 2022 on August 25, 2022. The certificates will be available at the offices of all district education officers across the state, and school principals will be required to pick them up. The BSEH will issue certificates, migration certificates, compartment cards, and failure cards to students who took the Haryana Board Class 10 Exam 2022.

The certificates will be available at the offices of all district education officers across the state, and school principals will be required to pick them up. According to the media reports, Dr. Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar, the heads of all secondary schools and gurukuls in the state are notified of the release date of certificates, migration certificates, and compartment/failed cards for their students. In this context, an SMS was also sent to all school/gurukul heads. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 likely to be released on THIS DATE

"The school heads can collect the Haryana Board Class 10 Certificates from the office of the District Education Officers of the concerned district on August 25, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on August 26, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m." Dr Singh went on to say that the credentials of the candidates from the Bhiwani district would be distributed in the board headquarters' teacher building”. If the school head is unable to obtain his school's certificate, he may delegate this responsibility to any of his teachers. ALSO READ: TS EdCET 2022 Results date: Results releasing SOON

Authorized teachers must present a permission letter or they will not be issued a certificate. According to the media reports, "If the Haryana Board Class 10 certificate is not directly collected from the office of the District Education Officer due to any unavoidable causes, then these certificates can be received from the Board Headquarters on working days after the above-mentioned dates," stated the Board Secretary.







