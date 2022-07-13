Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that due to the strengthening of law and order in the state, investment and employment opportunities have increased. There is employment for the youth in the state, so there is respect for the farmers. There are infrastructure projects for development, there are many welfare schemes for the poor. During the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony, the Chief Minister said, "100 days of the government have been completed. During this, the government has implemented many promises. Earlier, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, investment projects worth more than 80 thousand crore rupees were launched in the state. With their help, 5 lakh people will get direct employment and 20 lakh people will get indirect employment. Uttar Pradesh is the fastest growing economy of the country."

The Chief Minister said that if the intention is clear, the creators also take us to new heights of success. Yogi Adityanath said, "New Uttar Pradesh is in front of everyone. This is the same state where riots used to take place before 2017. There are no more riots. In fact, respect of the law makes us obedient to the constitution. When the constitution is respected, it becomes a symbol of respect for the creator of the constitution, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the freedom fighters."

Chief Minister said that where earlier there used to be riots over petty issues, now Namaz is not offered on the streets. Yogi Adityanath said, "There are no riots over sacrifice. Loudspeakers were removed from all religious places. The government decided that the sound of loudspeakers should be confined to the premises of the religious place. The loud noise can cause problems for the elderly and patients living nearby. No one can be allowed to play with public health. Citizens can inform the Chief Minister's Office if loudspeakers are playing loudly anywhere."