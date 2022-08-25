The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surprised people by taking the surprising decision of removing Nitin Gadkari, its stalwart leader and Transport Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, from the party's parliamentary board. However, it is being said that the RSS leadership also agreed in this decision. Both the BJP and the Sangh were annoyed by Gadkari's recent statements and tendency to comment. According to several senior BJP sources, the Sangh leadership had cautioned former BJP chief Gadkari against his tendency to make remarks that bring him into limelight and are used by opponents to shame the central government and the party.

Party Comes First

According to a report, Nitin Gadkari ignored the Sangh's point. According to sources, the RSS leadership then suggested to the BJP leadership that the party can take appropriate action, including removing him from the parliamentary board. The Sangh's tough stand on BJP leader, 'If Gadkari doesn't stop, will take further action', helped the BJP leadership, which is already angry with Gadkari's statements. Thereafter, BJP's top leadership made up their mind to remove him from the apex decision-making body of the party. Sources said that both the BJP and the Sangh leadership are in agreement that a person, irrespective of his stature, cannot be allowed to go against the rules of organizational conduct.

Misreads the Party

The ouster from the Parliamentary Board is seen by many as a drastic step. Sources said the leadership of both the RSS and the BJP feel that if the minister misreads the mood of the saffron masters, more results may emerge. According to sources, it was not only his statements in public that made headlines, he would often get out of line in private as well, causing inconvenience to the government and the party. RSS was often more annoyed by his statements than BJP. Gadkari used to make similar remarks despite being advised not to do so.

No Stopping

Recently Nitin Gadkari made headlines by saying that he wants to quit politics as it has become power-centric and no longer a means of public service. Opposition parties started commenting on his statement. Soon after losing the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2019 and for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nitin Gadkari had said that politicians who sell dreams to people but fail to make them a reality are beaten up by the public.

However, regarding the removal of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the parliamentary board, sources said that it has been decided that no chief minister will be made a part of the body.