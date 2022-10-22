'If you have nothing to do with BJP then…': Prashant Kishor dares Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: The ongoing war of words between Political strategist Prashant Kishor and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took an interesting turn on Saturday (October 22, 2022). A day after Bihar CM rubbished Prashant Kishor's claim that he was still in touch with the BJP, the political strategist dared the JD(U) leader to ask his party MP Harivansh to quit the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Following latest political realignment in Bihar, the two former party colleagues have been targeting each other over their previous link with the BJP.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Prashant Kishor claimed that the Bihar chief minister, who is now with the Mahagathbandhan, has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through his party MP Harivansh.

"After having snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish Kumar should have asked Harivansh to step down. If he insisted on occupying the post, he could have been expelled from the JD(U). But Nitish is having this arrangement to keep options open for the future," Kishor had alleged at a public meeting in West Champaran district, as quoted by PTI.

Later same day, Nitish Kumar rubbished Prashant Kishor’s claim and said he makes such statements “just for his publicity.”

“What should I say on this….he (Prashant) keeps talking rubbish. He makes such statements just for his publicity. Everybody knows that he is working for which party”, Kumar remarked.

This started a word of war between the two former party colleagues, following which Kishor tweeted, “Nitish Kumar ji if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time.”

Both Nitish Kumar and Prahant Kishor have taken potshots at each other in the recent past. Prashant Kishor’s remarks come amid the ongoing Nitish Kumar versus Prashant Kishor tussle going on for quite some time after Kishor claimed that Bihar CM wanted PK to rejoin JD(U). Following this Nitish had dismissed the allegation and claimed Prashant Kishor when he was in JD(U) wanted Nitish Kumar to merge JD(U) with the Congress.

Nitish Kumar had broken off ties with BJP in August this year and taken oath again as Bihar Chief Minister after rejoining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan.