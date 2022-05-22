हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IFS Vivek Kumar appointed as new private secretary to PM Modi

Vivek Kumar is an IFS officer of the 2004 batch, who joined the Prime Minister`s Office as a Deputy Secretary in 2014.

IFS Vivek Kumar appointed as new private secretary to PM Modi
(Photo credit: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer, Vivek Kumar was appointed as the Personal Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Joint Secretary level on Saturday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal for the appointment of Vivek Kumar as PS to Modi."The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Vivek Kumar, IFS (2004) as PS to Prime Minister at the Joint Secretary level in the Prime Minister`s Office with pay at level 14 of the pay matrix," said a release from the Department of Personnel and Training.

Vivek Kumar is an IFS officer of the 2004 batch, who joined the Prime Minister`s Office as a Deputy Secretary in 2014.

He completed his B.Tech in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay and has served in diplomatic positions in Russia and Australia.

