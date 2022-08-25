IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 DECLARED at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to check

IGNOU TEE Result 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started announcing the IGNOU result in June 2022 for the term-end exams at ignou.ac.in. Students who took the June 2022 TEE can get their IGNOU exam results by logging in with their enrolment number. "If any student is found to have been booked unfairly, the student's result will be revoked," read the notification on the official website. Students must input their enrollment number on the provided site to access the results. In the midst of exams, the June Term Result was announced.

So yet, the University has only declared the results for a few courses. The scorecard for the remaining students will be published by the institution as soon as the Term End examinations end in September. These tests will be held in two sessions, according to the schedule. The first session runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ALSO READ: Gujarat GTU Result 2022 DECLARED for Semester 6 on gtu.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam for numerous academic programmes provided by the institution began on July 22, 2022. It is scheduled to end on September 5, 2022. It was held at 831 examination centres across the country, as well as 18 overseas centres and 82 in-jail centres for inmates. Over 7.6 lakh applicants took the June Term Session End 2022 Examination this year.