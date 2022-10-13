IIT JAM 2023 application last date extended till October 14 at jam.iitg.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IIT JAM 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters IIT JAM 2023 application last date is now extended till October 14, 2022. The final date was extended today, October 12, 2022, by IIT Guwahati, the organization in charge of running IIT JAM 2023. On the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in, candidates can register by October 14 if they wish to take the entrance exam. Candidates must first complete their basic registration at the JAM Online Application Processing System, or JOAPS, in order to submit an application for JAM 2023. The IITs' various postgraduate programmes provide around 3000 seats for direct admission based on JAM 2023 scores.

Additionally, JAM 2023 Scores are utilized by numerous CFTIs, including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET, for admissions to more than 2300 seats.

IIT JAM 2023: Here's how to apply

Go to the official website--jam.iitg.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the registration link and register yourself using the asked details

Now, log in using your generated credentials, Email ID and password

Fill in the JAM 2023 application form and upload the documents as asked

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a print out of the form, for future references

The IIT JAM 2023 computer-based test (CBT) will take place on February 12th, 2023. The candidates can select one or two test papers out of a total of seven that are administered at IIT JAM. A total of 60 questions totaling 100 marks are included in each of the seven question papers. Three sections, A, B, and C, will make up the full paper.