IIT Madras offers BSc degree without JEE Main exam, check details here

IIT Admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a four-year degree programme- B Sc Data Science and Applications under BSc in Programming and Data Science. IIT Madras has launched the new progreamme after high demand from students.

According to IIT Madras, the programme is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options. The programme will provide the candidates the flexibility to choose and accomplish what they desire through this programme. Students will be able to do an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes as part of the BS level.

This will enable students to study at IIT Madras without appearing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The program also offers up to 100 per cent scholarships for deserving students in financial need. Read the detailed notification here

BSc degree at IIT Madras: Application Fee

General Category / OBC: Rs 3000

SC / ST Category / PwD (>= 40% disability ): Rs 1500

SC / ST Category Applicant who is ALSO PwD (>= 40% disability ): Rs 750

Here's how to apply for BSc degree at IIT Madras

Visit the official website- onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in On the home page click on the link "Applications Open now for Sep 2022 Batch| Apply Now" In the newly opened tab, cintinue with your email id and fill the application form. Pay the fee and submit your application form Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

The last date to apply for the September 2022 term of this Data Science Program is 19 August 2022. Interested students can apply through the website -- onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

IIT Madras BS program will become a platform to create skilled and employable professionals in a data-driven world. The IIT Madras team is confident that this inclusive and affordable education model will extend IITs’ reach by orders of magnitude and address the pressing need of the learners to get access to high-quality education.