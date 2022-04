IMD issues orange alert for 5 states: 5 things to know

Amid an ongoing spell of heatwave, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for five states of northwestern India including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Here are five key points to know:

1. IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said that on Wednesday (yesterday) some parts of the country recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. "In view of this, we have announced an orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha," he said.

2. Jenamani further informed that during the first week of May, there is a likelihood of witnessing western disturbances and increased chances of rain. In an advisory, he said that under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2.

3. "Light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan Region during May 2-4," IMD said. Because of this, isolated light rainfall is likely over plains of northwest India during May 3 and 4", Jenamani added.

4. IMD informed that heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during the next 3 days and abate thereafter.

5. The national capital recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex on Wednesday. A `yellow alert` has also been sounded for Delhi.

