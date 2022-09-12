IMD issues orange, yellow warning for heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, Maharashtra and other states - Check weather updates

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that several states along the Indian peninsula in the Eastern, western and southern parts of the country are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming few days. According to IMD’s latest bulletin, very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days. Heavy showers are also expected over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

As per IMD’s forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday morning owing to a depression that lay over south Odisha. On the other hand, weatherman warned of squally wind reaching speed of 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off West Bengal coast and asked fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely over coastal and north interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during Sunday and Monday and in Telangana till Tuesday. The northeast part of India is also expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days.

Read IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

Depression over south Chhattisgarh moved nearly northwestwards & lay over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha about 95 km south-southeast of Gondia (Vidarbha) and 185 km southeast of Seoni (Madhya Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/PrHTKS2X8G — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 12, 2022

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Chhattisgarh on 11th & 12th; East Madhya Pradesh on 12th & 13th; West Madhya Pradesh during 13th -15th; Odisha, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch on 11th; Gujarat Region during 12th -15th; and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on 11th September, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 11th September, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 14th & 15 th and East Rajasthan on 15th September, 2022.

Rain in isolated pockets of Rajasthan

After the weakening monsoon in Rajasthan for the last few days, the monsoon re-activated on Saturday evening. Rain coupled with strong winds started in many parts of the state. Many places in Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh districts recorded rain.

During this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in most parts of these divisions and heavy rain at some places. Met official also said that light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan.

Heavy rains in West Bengal

The Met department on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday morning owing to a depression that lay over south Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in the coastal districts of West Bengal and downpour in the interior districts in south Bengal, the weatherman said.

North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Howrah districts are among places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till Tuesday morning, the Met said. The city received intermittent showers amid an overcast sky since Sunday morning.

Rain lashes Odisha as depression forms over Bay of Bengal

With a well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression, the IMD on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha. Several parts of Odisha had already been witnessing rainfall activities since Saturday.

The weatherman has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Bargarh till 8.30 am of September 12. Similarly, it issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall for Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Deogarh and Puri.

(With agency inputs)