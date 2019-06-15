close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow.

IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places of Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to be hit by dust storm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph tomorrow.

The weather organization also predicted that isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy downpour on Sunday. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, and Coastal Karnataka," it added.

As Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit Kutch on June 17-18, strong wind speed of the order of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over Gujarat coast. "The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over rest parts of the east-central Arabian sea till June 16, 2019," stated IMD in its weather forecast bulletin.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast till June 17 and over east-central Arabian sea till June 16.
 

Tags:
IMDthunderstormsHimachal PradeshUttarakhand
Next
Story

7 persons, including 4 sanitation workers, die of suffocation cleaning Gujarat hotel drain

Must Watch

PT18M58S

Top 5 Agenda: Watch top stories of 15th June, 2019