IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places of Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to be hit by dust storm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph tomorrow.

The weather organization also predicted that isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy downpour on Sunday. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, and Coastal Karnataka," it added.

As Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit Kutch on June 17-18, strong wind speed of the order of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over Gujarat coast. "The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over rest parts of the east-central Arabian sea till June 16, 2019," stated IMD in its weather forecast bulletin.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast till June 17 and over east-central Arabian sea till June 16.

