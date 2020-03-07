IMD predicts clear sky in Delhi-NCR for next two days, may receive rainfall on Holi

After heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi on Friday (March 6, 2020) the maximum temperature witnessed a drop by six-degree celsius bringing it down to 22.4-degrees celsius while the minimum temperature rose by one degree bringing it to 14-degree celsius.

The temperature recorded on Saturday stood at 14-degree celsius at 5.30 am. As per weather forecast, the sky will remain clear for the next two days and rainfall is likely to hit back the national capital on the occasion of Holi festival (March 10, 2020).

Rainfall accompanied with hailstorms were also seen in parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh West Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal on Friday.

Other than this states like Sikkim, Odisha, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, a few places in Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also received light to moderate rainfall.

As per the India Metrological Department, the rainfall in the region is due to an active Western Disturbance (WD) induced with cyclonic circulation over the Western Himalayan Region.