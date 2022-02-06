IMD predicts cold wave conditions, dense fog in parts of Northwest India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (February 5, 2022) said Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, will continue to witness foggy conditions for the next four days.

"Cold to severe cold day conditions have been forecast in isolated/some parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours," said IMD.

Cold wave conditions

The Met department also predicted that cold to severe cold day conditions are likely to prevail over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

However, a "gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5-degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next 4 days and fall thereafter,” said IMD.

Dense fog engulfs Delhi

On Sunday, several parts of the national capital witnessed dense fog with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Additionally, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) read 293 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad stood at 302, Ghaziabad 304, Greater Noida 206, Gurgaon 234 and Noida 268.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan region

Additionally, the weather agency said that under the influence of another western disturbance, scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region during February 8-9 and isolated light rainfall is likely over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on the same dates.

Snowfall, rains likely in Kashmir

Light rain/snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the weather office forecast more precipitation during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in Kashmir registered a dip with the meteorological department forecasting rain or snowfall at scattered places in the next 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius they said.

Sikkim, North Bengal receive fresh snowfall

Many parts of Sikkim and adjoining North Bengal received fresh snowfall, plummeting temperatures across the Himalayan and Dooars regions, the MeT Department said on Saturday. Snowfall was witnessed in the upper reaches of Gangtok and its surrounding areas, Ralang and Ravangla in South Sikkim.

(With agency inputs)

