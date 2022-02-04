Rainfall, hailstorm, snow likely in these states today, check IMD’s complete forecast here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that parts of East India, especially the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, are set to experience widespread rainfall for the next 48 hours.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Thursday, following which IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in the aforementioned states.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region on February 3 and February 4. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 3 and over Uttarakhand on February 3 and 4, 2022," IMD said in a tweet.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region on 03rd & 04th February. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 03rd and over Uttarakhand on 03rd & 04th February, 2022. pic.twitter.com/7IGE7vioIO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

As per the weather department, a western disturbance and its induced low-pressure area, located near West Rajasthan as of Thursday morning, are expected to move east-northeastwards during the next 24 hours.

This movement of the western disturbance is going to result in rainfall over East and adjoining Northeast India on February 3-4. IMD has issued an orange alert over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim for Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Odisha.

IMD predicts dense fog conditions

IMD on Thursday predicted dense fog conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days.

According to a statement issued by the IMD, "Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on during next 2 days."

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at 1:27 pm today while the maximum is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and J&K

Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive heavy snowfall in the next 48 hours, Surender Paul, director of the IMD office in the state, said on Thursday. The weather department has issued a Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in higher areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla.

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rain and sleet lashed Srinagar city as the minimum temperature improved across the valley due to the precipitation overnight, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi to receive rainfall today

Delhi, with its maximum temperature settling at 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, recorded the coldest day in February since 2003, according to the IMD. There is a possibility of drizzle on Friday and Saturday, as well, said IMD. This rainfall is likely to occur due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

