IMD predicts heavy rain over Telangana for next 48 hours, issues red alert for several districts

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (July 21, 2021) issued a red alert for several districts across Telangana for three days. According to the prediction by the weather department, several districts of the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 21 till July 23. The Met department predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed upto 30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana.

IMD’s bulletin revealed that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in likely to occur in isolated places over Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The Met department also issued a red alert for these districts.

Additionally, IMD issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

The state’s capital, Hyderabad, is likely to receive moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers and the sky would remain cloudy, said IMD.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Hyderabad witnessed incessant rains in the night with parts of the city facing power disruptions and water stagnation.

The weather department and Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam have also issued an alert to fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next five days.

Keeping the safety of the people in mind, the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC said that the public could reach out on 040-29555500 to report instances of water inundation in their localities.

