Rainfall

Heavy downpour batters Mumbai, several areas waterlogged- Check local train, traffic updates here

Heavy downpour in Mumbai led to traffic snarls at several locations, local train services halted due to waterlogging. The western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days, the IMD said. 

Heavy downpour batters Mumbai, several areas waterlogged- Check local train, traffic updates here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday (July 22, 2021) morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the country’s financial capital. Due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, the city’s local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted, said Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO). 

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD on Wednesday had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital. 

Mumbai local update: 

Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara. Train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.

Traffic update: 

Heavy downpour in the city also led to traffic snarls at several locations. Severe waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway and Vile Parle-Bandra belt. Additionally, the Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway also saw congestion due to waterlogging and potholes. 

The heavy downpour also caused waterlogging in Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar area.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intense to very intense rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts. Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai is on Yellow alert.

The western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Tags:
RainfallMumbai RainsIMDweather forecast
