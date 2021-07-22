Heavy downpour batters Mumbai, several areas waterlogged- Check local train, traffic updates here

New Delhi: Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday (July 22, 2021) morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the country’s financial capital. Due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, the city’s local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted, said Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO).

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD on Wednesday had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital.

Mumbai local update:

Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara. Train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.

Maharashtra | Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara halted due to heavy rainfall. Train service between Igatpuria and Khardi has been temporarily stopped due to waterlogging on tracks: CPRO, Central Railway (Image: Umbermali railway station) pic.twitter.com/PHZEHeQyJ7 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Traffic update:

Heavy downpour in the city also led to traffic snarls at several locations. Severe waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway and Vile Parle-Bandra belt. Additionally, the Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway also saw congestion due to waterlogging and potholes.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging at Thane district's Bhiwandi area due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/anRdwWFORH — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

The heavy downpour also caused waterlogging in Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging in Nashik's Trimbakeshwar area, earlier visuals pic.twitter.com/mrPiwLuBQU — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intense to very intense rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts. Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai is on Yellow alert.

The western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days, the IMD said on Wednesday.

