IMD weather

IMD predicts rainfall over Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana today

According to the weather department's prediction, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to witness light to moderate intensity rain today. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thusday (July 22, 2021) predicted that Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to witness light to moderate intensity rain following the revival of the Southwest Monsoon. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated places of South, Southwest, West. Northwest, North Delhi, Jind, Rohtak, Kaithal, Rewari, Bawal, Tizara, Kasganj, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Deeg, Barsana and adj. areas during next 2 hours,” said IMD. 

The weather department also revealed that the western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days. However, the intensity of rainfall over north India is likely to decrease after 24 hours, the Met office said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, parts of Delhi received light rains. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the national capital recorded 60.3 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am. According to the IMD, good spells of monsoon rain have covered the rain deficit in the capital over the last few days.

IMD on Wednesday issued a "red" alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital. Additionally, the Met department issued an "orange" alert for Maharashtra's East Vidarbha region, including Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours. Hence, the monsoon is expected to remain active over Vidarbha from July 21-23," IMD revealed.

(With PTI inputs)

