IMD weather

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Bihar

IMD predicted that thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning with gusty winds, is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Bihar
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (July 4, 2021) said that isolated areas over Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. The Met department also said that Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal might also witness downpour. 

The weather department predicted that thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, ANI reported.

While heavy rainfall with lightning are possible at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Mahe and Lakshadweep. 

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Capital witnessed a pleasant afternoon as rain lashed several parts of the city. The downpour brought down the mercury in the national capital by several degrees on Saturday.

IMD on Saturday also stated the severe heatwave sweeping across north India has abated and no such conditions were likely for the next five days and predicted a drop in temperature by 3-4 degrees.

"As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of northwest India with the occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana yesterday (Friday)," IMD said in a statement.

Earlier, IMD’s regional centre in the Capital has predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from July 2-4.

