Rain brings Delhiites relief from scorching heat, IMD predicts light showers over next two days

New Delhi: The residents of the national capital woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday (July 3, 2021) after witnessing much-needed rainfall with thunderstorms a day before. The showers on Friday brought relief for Delhiites who have been experiencing the soaring temperatures and heatwaves since Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi was reeling under a severe heatwave with the mercury soaring well above the 40-degree Celsius mark. But the Met department’s forecast for Saturday revealed that the city will witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

The weather department has predicted that the minimum temperature of the Capital on Saturday will be 24.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal. It also added that the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 74 percent.

Earlier, IMD had said that “isolated and scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and rainfall is likely" in Delhi and its adjoining states, but no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advancement of southwest monsoon as the heatwave continues.

“Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during next 5-6 days," IMD stated on its official Twitter handle.

The IMD’s regional centre in the Capital has predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from July 2-4, whereas the state of Uttar Pradesh will receive heavy rains and thunderstorms during the same period.

(With IANS inputs)

