IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Issues Red Alert For 4 Districts

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has been witnessing incessant rainfall for a couple of weeks and no respite is expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department forecasted further heavy rainfall in the southern state. According to IMD, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours.

The met department has predicted Light to moderate rainfall at a few places over South Tamilnadu, at one or two places over North Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. "Heavy rain is likely to over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu on December 19.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, the Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness light to moderate downpour during Dec 20 to Dec 24, 2023.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Several areas of Thoothukudi city face severe waterlogging and flood-like situations as the region continues to receive heavy rainfall over the past few days.



Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached full capacity. Meanwhile, persistent heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging and flooding in various parts of Thoothukudi city.