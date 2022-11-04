IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states- Check full weather forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (November 3) predicted heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Kerala during the next 5 days. The met department also forecasted moderate rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on November 6, 2022.

According to the IMD's forecast, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Kerala will witness heavy downpours in the next 5 days. "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 03–07 November 2022," stated IMD.

According to the met department, a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from November 4 and the adjoining plains from November 5, 2022, due to which Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and snowfall during November 5 to November 7, 2022. IMD also predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Uttarakhand on November 6 - 7, 2022.

"Isolated light/moderate rainfall over Punjab during 05th-07th November, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 06th November 2022," stated IMD