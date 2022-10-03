NewsIndia
IMD predicts heavy rainfall over THESE states- Read full weather report here

Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 6 and 7, predicts IMD.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department, IMD has predicted heavy rainfalls for 2-3 days over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from October 6. Heavy downpour is also likely over most parts of east and northeast India during the next 3-4 days, said IMD on Sunday (October 2).

Weather in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand

IMD predicted that "fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha  during October 2- October 6." Rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during October 2- October 4; Bihar on October 4 and October 5. "Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on October 4, 2022," stated IMD

Madhyapradesh is likely to witness rainfall form October 5 while downpour is likely in Chhattisgarh on October 4 and 5.

Weather Update: Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 6 and 7 and East UP from October 5 to October 7

Weather forecast for Karnataka and Southern India

Moderate to isolated heavy rainfalls are likey over Andhra, Karnataka and Telangana during next 2-3 days.

Northeast Weather report

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura to witness light to moderate to isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till October 4, 2022.  

 

