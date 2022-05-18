DNA Exclusive: Decoded - The reasons behind unprecedented heatwave in India

The heatwave has touched unprecedented heights these days. A lot of people are heard saying that the temperature and humidity have reached unprecedented levels in India, especially in northern side of the country. Days ago, the maximum temperature in Delhi went upto 49 degree celsious - enough to boil an egg on a concrete road. People, quite literally, felt as if they were sitting in an Owen. So, what are the reasons for such a spike in temperature?

The national capital of Delhi recorded the maximum temperature at 42 degree celsius today. The temperature peaked at 47 degrees in Uttar Pradesh's Prayafraj, 45 degrees in Rajasthan's Ganga Nagar, 45 degrees in Maharashtra's Vardha and 44.8 degrees in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

In a nutshell, most regions across the nation are battling unprecedented heatwave. There are four prime reasons for this:

1) The summer season started from the month of March itself this year. Normally, the Anti-Cyclone, which is usually formed at the end of March, occurred a month early this time. And due to this, heat waves started flowing in from the Thar Desert and Pakistan. And due to this, the temperature in Jammu, Rajasthan, Delhi and adjoining areas went above normal. As a result, the month of March this year was the hottest in 122 years.

2) Usually after the end of the winter season, it rains in many areas, due to which the temperature gets balanced, but the same did not happen this year. Despite the scorching heat in most parts of the country, it did not rain at all. And because of this, there was no respite from heatwave. The month of May recorded 96 percent lesser rainfall than normal.

3) Climate change is also a big reason behind the heatwave. Climate change refers to abnormal changes in temperature and weather conditions. Coal, oil products and excessive use of gases are responsible for this menace. They release greenhouse gases, which harm the atmosphere. And due to this, the temperature of the earth goes higher than normal.

4) And the fourth reason for this heat is humans themselves – today the nature of most cities in India has completely changed. The greenery of these cities is decreasing day by day. Hundreds of trees are being cut in the name of development. The number of tall buildings is increasing rapidly. The use of Air conditioners i.e. AC in homes is also increasing. The roads made of concrete are on expansion. The smoke of vehicles and their heat are harming the environment and that is why the temperature in these cities is also increasing at the same speed.

