हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

IMD predicts thunderstorms, heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR today

Moderate to high intensity rainfall is expected for the rest of the day.

IMD predicts thunderstorms, heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR today
File photo

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the early hours of Sunday (August 1). In the midst of the monsoon season, the national capital has been receiving spells of rain.

National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department on Sunday morning predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi and NCR.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut, Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Khurja, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Kotputli, Khairthal, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement at 7:15 am.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The city received an average of 43.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rainsDelhi floodIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)
Next
Story

BJP to train 4 lakh volunteers to fight COVID-19 in 2 lakh villages, says Tarun Chugh

Must Watch

PT19M

Kashmir 2.0: Girls make Tricolour after training at JSS in Kupwara