IMD warns of very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand till July 30

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (July 28, 2021) warned that the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other neighbouring states till July 30.

In a weather bulletin released at 11:45 AM, the IMD also predicted isolated 'extremely heavy falls' over Himachal Pradesh on July 28 and over Uttarakhand on July 28 and 29.

The warning came hours after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti resulted in flash floods, where, around 10 people are reportedly missing while one person has sustained injuries.

It said that widespread rainfall will also continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the next three days.



The weather department said that isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on July 28 and 29, over Jharkhand on July 29 and 30, over Chhattisgarh on July 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 31.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of central Maharashtra between July 28 and August 1.

