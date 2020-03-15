हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

In Agra, case filed against coronavirus patient and family for hiding her condition

The Agra district administration ordered for a case to be filed against a coronavirus patient and her family for hiding about her condition. The case has been registered under sections 269 and 270 of the CrPC in Agra'a Sadar Bazar police station. 

File photo

A team of health department members who had reached house were misled by the woman and her family members.

The girl who lives in Agra Cantonment railway colony had recently travelled to Italy for her honeymoon. After they returned, her husband had tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru while she returned to her family. 

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a global pandemic. Around the world at least 1,45,374 confirmed cases have been reported and more than 5,400 people have lost their lives due to the virus. So far, India has detected more than 100 positive cases of COVID-19.

