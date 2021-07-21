In big boost to Indian Army, DRDO successfully flight tests man-portable anti-tank guided missile

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and strengthening the Indian Army, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested indigenously the developed low-weight, fire-and-forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday (July 21, 2021).

“The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with the thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode & destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully,’’ the DRDO said in a statement.

It said that all the mission objectives were met during the flight test.

“All the mission objectives were met. The missile (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile) has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics,’’ the DRDO said.

The man-portable missile is launched using a tripod is designed for a maximum range of 2.5 km with a launch weight of less than 15 Kg, Control Flight Tests have been successfully carried out and Guided Flight Tests (with IIR Seeker) are planned.

The DRDO had last month successfully test-fired the enhanced range versions of indigenously developed Pinaka rockets and 122mm Caliber Rockets from Chandipur in Odisha.

In a series of other missile tests, the DRDO also successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile in June, with a strike range of 2000 km, off Odisha coast.

The Agni-Prime missile is part of India's most ambitious Agni series developed by the DRDO. The new Agni missile has been developed with the cutting-edge technologies used in 4000-km range Agni-IV and 5000-km Agni-V missiles.

