Uttar Pradesh

In UP's Bijnor, a brand-new road cracks up after MLA smashes coconut during inauguration

A total of Rs 1.16 crore was reportedly spent on the construction of the road.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Bijnor: A portion of a newly constructed road cracked when a BJP MLA smashed a coconut on the road to mark its inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.

Upset over the incident, BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary sat on a dharna and scolded officials over the poor quality of the road.

A total of Rs 1,16,00,000 was spent on the construction of the road, according to sources.

On Thursday evening, the Bijnor MLA had gone to inaugurate the seven-km-long road near Kheda village.

During the inaugural ceremony, she smashed a coconut on the road but it did not break and instead, gravel came off.

When the MLA's husband Mausam Chaudhary, who was also there on the spot, used a shovel on the newly constructed road, the surface started disintegrating.

Executive engineer at the Irrigation Division Vikas Aggarwal said a sample has been taken for analysis. 

