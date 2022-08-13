New Delhi: India's 75th Independence day is just around the corner and preparations for PM Modi's address are in full swing. Around 7000 invitees are expected to attend PM's address at the Red Fort on Monday.

According to officials, over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed at the historic monument for the PM's address. A multi-layered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day.

The Delhi Police has deployed over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms. A five-kilometre area around the Red Fort has been marked as a "no kite flying zone" till the tricolour is hoisted.

Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation and other security agencies are also being installed.

"We have installed high-resolution security cameras at and around the Red Fort and their footage is being monitored round the clock. This time, the number of invitees has increased to 7,000. FRS cameras have also been deployed at the entry point of the Mughal-era monument," a senior police officer said.

Lunch boxes, water bottles, remote-controlled car keys, cigarette lighters, briefcases, handbags, cameras, binoculars, umbrellas and similar items will not be allowed at the Red Fort premises, he said.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns at Red fort from August 13 till the end of the programme on August 15 will be punished.

"Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection.

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras are being installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument.

The Delhi Police has intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks; meanwhile, checking and verification of tenants and servants at hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants is going on.

Earlier on July 22nd, the police issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders, hang gliders and hot air balloons till August 16.