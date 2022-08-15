New Delhi: In his Independence Day speech on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has entered the phase to fight corruption and the corrupt. He took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people`s cooperation to fight them, adding that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that there is no place for corruption in our society and that the people of the country need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption, adding "Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace."

PM Modi said, "Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a New India. To cleanse every institute of India, let`s shift our mentality from `Bhai Bhatijawad` and Parivaarwad and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it."

Pic gallery: PM continues to don colourful turbans, here's a look at his attire since 2014

Though India is faced with numerous challenges and restrictions, the Prime Minister highlighted that the country has the ability to overcome them all for a New India, adding "We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, through the use of Aadhaar, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfers) and mobile were used to prevent nearly find Rs 2 lakh crores of black money from falling into the wrong hands."

Also read: First Congratulates then WARNS the Govt, many 'HINTS HIDDEN' in Sonia's msg

"We have to weed out corruption. We are making efforts to seize properties of people who have fled the country and trying to create a situation where what has been looted by the corrupt is returned to the country. Corruption is hollowing out our country like termites, I will fight against it and I need the country`s blessings and cooperation to win this war and request you all to help me fight corruption," the Prime Minister said, adding that the second issue that the country has to tackle is that of `Bhai Bhatijawad`, which he said is not just limited to politics but in other spheres as well. He said there was a need to start a revolution against the practice.

He further said, "When I talk about bhai-bhatijawad, people think I am talking about politics. But it is not so, I am not talking only about politics. the bhai-bhatijawad has entered many institutions in the country which is depriving eligible, talented people." With respect to sports sector, PM Modi said selection of sportspersons is now conducted on the basis of talent and not `bhai-bhatijawad` "India`s flag is flying high now."

PM Modi gives 5 pledges 'panch prans' to fulfil dreams of country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the people of India to take "panch pran" (five pledges) for a developed nation and aim to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047- the 100th year of India`s Independence, while addressing the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister talked about the five pledges the country needs to focus on for the next 25 years, adding "The first pran is to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. The second pran is to erase all traces of servitude. Even if we see the smallest things of servitude, inside us or nearby us, we have to get rid of them. The third is to take pride in our legacy. Four is the strength of unity for our dreams of `Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat`. The fifth pran is the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers also. This is a big pranshakti for fulfilling the dreams of the country in the next 25 years."

The PM inspected the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort., which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

Ahead of his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag. Flower petals were showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The Air Force band played the National Anthem hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the `Rashritya Salute`. Apart from around 250 eminent personalities are arrive at the Red Fort on Monday, nearly 8,000-10,000 people attended the programme.Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India`s independence.

(With ANI Inputs)