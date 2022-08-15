Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has greeted the people of India on Independence Day. Along with this, she has also accused the government of insulting the freedom fighters during this period. She says that the Congress will oppose the wrong rhetoric being made for political gains. It is to be noted that Sonia is in isolation due to Coronavirus now. The Congress chief wrote, "In the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented Indians. India established a free, fair and transparent election system under the leadership of its visionary leaders, while strengthening democracy and constitutional institutions. Along with this, India has made its proud identity as a leading country that has always lived up to the pluralistic test of language and religion."

Sonia Gandhi's Jibe at BJP

Taking a jibe at the government, Sonia wrote, "Friends, we have achieved many achievements in the last 75 years, but today's self-conscious government is bent on trivializing the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which will never be accepted. The Indian National Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation on historical facts for political gain and every attempt to put great national leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Azad ji in the dock on the ground of falsity."

Who will Hoist the Tricolor at the Congress Headquarters?

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are in isolation due to Corona. At the same time, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also in isolation due to Covid. Now the question is who will hoist the tricolor at the Congress headquarters. Actually, in the year 2020, in the absence of these two leaders, AK Antony hoisted the party flag on the foundation day of Congress. At present, he is also in Kerala.

PM also Raised Questions on Corruption

During his address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised questions on the corruption. Although, he did not take any name during this time, but its strings are being seen connecting from Bihar to Maharashtra and Delhi to West Bengal.