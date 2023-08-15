After enduring three years of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant portion of Indian citizens are expressing optimism about the country's future on both the global stage and in terms of economic growth. A recent survey conducted by Local Circles, a community social media platform, aimed to gauge citizens' perceptions of India's trajectory in the world and its economic prospects as the nation approaches its 80th year of independence in 2027.

India's Global Standing: Optimism Prevails

In a question that asked participants to envision India's standing in the world over the next four years, 77% of the 11,738 respondents expressed optimism that India's global clout will improve. This reflects a hopeful outlook, possibly fueled by the country's gradual recovery from the pandemic's impact on various aspects of life, both domestically and internationally. A noteworthy 14% believed that India's standing would remain unchanged. However, a smaller percentage, 4%, foresaw a potential deterioration, while 5% were uncertain, opting for a cautious "can't say."



Economic Growth and Prosperity: Divergent Views

The survey also delved into citizens' perceptions of economic growth and prosperity in India by 2027. With economic growth often raising questions about equitable distribution of wealth, the survey asked respondents to predict the outcome of India's growth in the next four years. Out of the 10,860 responses received, 55% expressed optimism that growth and prosperity would be widespread among the population by 2027.

Among the respondents, 16% held an optimistic view that economic growth would benefit all segments of society. A larger percentage, 39%, believed that most people would experience growth and improved living standards. On the other hand, a considerable 41% of those surveyed expressed concern that the benefits of India's growth and prosperity would primarily favor a few, potentially exacerbating existing disparities. In addition, 4% of respondents remained unsure, indicating their inability to definitively predict the outcome.

These survey findings offer insights into the varying degrees of optimism citizens hold for India's future on the global stage and its economic growth. While a majority anticipate positive changes, particularly in terms of global influence and prosperity, there remains a significant segment that remains cautious about potential disparities in the distribution of these benefits. As India approaches its 80th year of independence, these perceptions could have implications for policies and initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive growth and enhancing the nation's global standing.

