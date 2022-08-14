Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day as Amrit Mahotsav. There are many programs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. PM Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort at 7:30 am after hoisting the 'Tricolor' in the main programs. After which the Independence Day Parade will take place. Strong security arrangements have been made at the Red Fort after the alert of intelligence agencies. More than 1000 cameras have been installed to keep an eye on every visitor. At the same time, 10 thousand policemen have also been deployed around the Red Fort and the premises.

PM Modi's full program

This year PM Modi will give 9th consecutive Independence Day speech on 15th August 2022. To make India's 75th birth anniversary historic, the government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Like every year, the Prime Minister will be presented with a guard of honor by the Delhi Police and the Armed Forces, then the national anthem will be followed by the unfurling of the tricolor and a ceremonial 21-gun salute. This time the 21-gun salute will be given by the indigenously built and designed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS). After some time PM Modi will address the nation.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: 'Jana Gana Mana' became National Anthem on THIS DATE - read HISTORY

10,000 Policemen Deployed at Red Fort

At least 7,000 invitees will attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. There will be heavy deployment of around 10,000 policemen for security in and around the Red Fort. There will be hi-tech multi-layered security systems including Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras at the entry points of the Red Fort.

Tight Security at 8 Borders of Delhi

Security and vigil have been tightened in all the eight borders of Delhi as well as in the busy markets of the city. Security has been beefed up with multiple levels of security near the Red Fort. International borders are not only distinct but also considered to be quite strong. Police personnel have deployed an anti-drone system to ensure safety from drone attacks to enhance security at the Independence Day event.

Also Read: Independence Day: BIG difference between hoisting National Flag on I-Day and Republic Day

High alert regarding terrorist attack

On the basis of interrogation of terrorists caught from different states including Punjab, intelligence agencies have issued a high alert regarding security. In another alert, it was revealed that with the help of drones from Pakistan, lethal weapons including pistols, hand grenades and AK 47 have been sent to India. Police further quoted intelligence forces as saying that terrorists may also carry out several lone attacks on Independence Day. In an attack, a single person can attack a crowd with a sharp weapon or a large vehicle.

Kite Ban Around Red Fort

The police have completely banned kite flying (as long as the Independence Day program is on) around the Red Fort after agencies issued an alert to the police about some terrorist attack through a kite-like flying object. Police have been advised to ensure very strong screening. Intelligence agencies told the police, "Terrorist organizations SFJ, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), ISIS Khorasan module are planning a major attack during August 15."

Drone Attack Alert

A radar system has been devised to ensure protection from drones at the Red Fort. Police said the policemen have also been taught how to counter suspicious objects flying in the sky.

Watch PM Modi's live speech and parade Here

PM Modi's speech and parade can be seen on Doordarshan and Parliament TV. PM Modi's speech and parade will also be telecast live on YouTube channels of DD News and Sansad TV. Apart from these, All India Radio will host speeches on its radio and YouTube channels. PM Modi's address to the nation will also be telecast live on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) YouTube channel and its official Twitter handle. You can also visit the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and news agency ANI for live streaming of PM Modi's speech.