INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022

Independence Day: India's ONLY 'Inquilab Temple', Revolutionaries are being WORSHIPPED for 22 years HERE

let us know about such a unique temple of the country where revolutionaries are being worshipped. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians visit this temple daily to worship. Actually, this temple situated in Yamunanagar of Haryana is in a village called Gumthala.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Every day of this temple is a festival.
  • Mother India Day is celebrated here.
  • In the memory of freedom fighters and revolutionaries, slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' are raised here.

Independence Day is celebrated in the country. Everyone is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsav (festival of independence) and people are also remembering the great men who sacrificed their lives for freedom. In this episode, let us know about such a unique temple of the country where revolutionaries are being worshipped. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians visit this temple daily to worship. Actually, this temple situated in Yamunanagar of Haryana is in a village called Gumthala. According to media report, an 'Inquilab Temple' was built here about 22 years ago. Every day of this temple is a festival. Mother India Day is celebrated here. In the memory of freedom fighters and revolutionaries, slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' are raised here.

India's only 'Inquilab Temple' established in the memory of the martyrs, people bow before the statues of the martyrs, while the families of the martyrs also come here. Devidayal Pandey and Sheetal Pandey, the descendants of Shaheed Mangal Pandey, have also participated in the programs organized here. State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, RSS's Indresh Kumar, former state minister Karan Dev Kamboj, Board of Film Certification member R Mohammed have also come here.

In this temple, celebrations are held on the birthdays and death anniversaries of Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Ashfaqulla Khan.

