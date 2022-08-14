Independence Day: Security beefed up in Delhi, here's a look at bandobast

New Delhi: Delhi is all set to celebrate the 75 years of India’s Independence and the police force is braced up to keep the national capital secure for the grand speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the magnificent Red Fort and the event that will follow. In view of the Independence Day celebration on Monday, security has been stepped up across Delhi, especially the area around the Red Fort, including the Chandni Chowk area. According to PTI, more than 10,000 personnel will be deployed in and across the Red Fort area from where the prime minister will address the nation.

Facial recognition and camera security

From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers, security forces have left no stone unturned to ensure protection at the historic fort, where 7,000 invitees are expected to gather for the event, PTI reported.

Shops sealed across

According to ANI, Delhi Police have sealed shops around the Red Fort area to keep a vigil in the area ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

This apart, around 400 CCTV cameras will be covered in and around the Red Fort area to monitor the security, Yogesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector told ANI.

Additionally, Around 1,000 high-specification cameras have been installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument, police said.

No kite flying zone

Further, a 5km area around the Red Fort has been demarcated as a 'no kite flying zone' until the tricolour is hoisted.

As per media reports, the Delhi police has also deployed skilled kite flyers to snap any unidentified kite that might be seen in the skies during the celebration hours.

Independence Day 2022: Vigil against explosives

Delhi Police had recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection. Police are also carrying out massive checks for Improvised Explosive Devices.

The personnel have been briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans.

Section 144 imposed in Delhi

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the end of the programme at Red Fort will be punished.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)