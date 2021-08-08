हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India adds 39,070 new COVID-19 cases and 491 deaths in last 24 hours

India's coronavirus active count now stands at 4,06,822 and constitutes 1.27% of the country's total confirmed cases.

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 39,070 new COVID-19 cases and 491 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday (August 8, 2021). The country now has registered a total of 3.19 crore coronavirus infections and has witnessed 4,27,862 fatalities.

India's active count now stands at 4,06,822 and constitutes 1.27% of the country's total confirmed cases. The Health Ministry informed that a total of 17,22,221 COVID-19 tests were conducted between Saturday and Sunday morning and India has so far done over 48 crore tests. The national weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.38%, whereas, the daily positivity rate is at 2.27%.

On the other hand, 43,910 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and took the total tally to 3.10 crore. The national recovery rate has now increased to 97.39%.

India moves to UK's 'amber' list

The United Kingdom government has now moved India from the 'red' to the 'amber' list because of the low number of COVID-19 cases in the country. India which recovered over four lakh COVID-19 cases during the second wave in April and May has now been seeing less than 50,000 daily new infections for 42 consecutive days. The step has come as a relief for the Indian diaspora who had been demanding the easing of travel norms between India and Britain. 

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use nod

To strengthen the fight against COVID-19, India on Saturday approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine for the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). The pharma company's statement said that the EUA submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 clinical trial ENSEMBLE, which demonstrated their single-shot vaccine was 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied.  The Phase 3 clinical trial of the J&J single-dose vaccine also showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now crossed 50.68 crores after nearly 56 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)
 

