Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in India

New Delhi: Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has got approval for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Saturday (August 7, 2021). Mandaviya took to his official Twitter account and wrote that India has 'expanded its vaccine basket'.

"Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against COVID-19," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

A Johnson & Johnson India spokesperson had informed that the American multinational company had applied for EUA of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the government of India on August 5, 2021.

