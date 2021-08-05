India-assisted Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan gets Brunel Medal

New Delhi: Bhutan's India-assisted Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project was conferred with the Brunel Medal awarded by the London-based Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) on Thursday.

The award was given as a mark of excellence in civil engineering within the industry and was handed over by the Indian envoy to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj to the Chairman of Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Authority, Lyonpo Loknath Sharma.

One of the reasons the Mangdechhu project was awarded was because of its social and environmental credentials.

“The project will reduce 2.4 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year. Bhutan and India in the past have collectively resolved to increase the hydropower energy capacity of Bhutan to 12000 MW,” said Kamboj.

“India seeks to partner with Bhutan in renewable energy generation, solar, wind. As climate responsible developing country, India has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change,” she added.

The Brunel Medal is historically given to major projects and organisations across the world. The 2020 edition of the prize went to the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project – a collaboration between Indian and Bhutanese governments. The award was announced in October 2020.

Pointing to the revenue generation of Rs 21,932.2 million, Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, who also serves as Bhutan's Economic Affairs minister, said “It was done with the best engineering. We will continue to do well, continue to cooperate in this field.”

The 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Project was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi during his August 2019 visit to the country.

The project will produce clean electricity for millions, adding 44 per cent to the hydroelectric power generation capacity of Bhutan.

The project has created about 500 new jobs in the country and schools and health facilities have benefited from the upgraded infrastructures such as drinking water facilities and irrigation channels.

The event coincided with the Indian Embassy in Bhutan's special week on ‘India at 75’ being celebrated in Thimphu from August 2 to 9.

